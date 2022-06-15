Thursday, June 16, 2022
This three-word resignation letter will have you laughing

An amusing picture of a three-word resignation letter is going viral across the microblogging social media platform Twitter.

The people write lengthy letters about their experience in working with them and wish them the best for the future. A person took a different approach and got straight to the point.

“Bye Bye Sir,” the three words read.

Many netizens claimed to have been inspired by the way he bid farewell to the organization. Here’s how they reacted.

Earlier, a person submitted a resignation letter which he had written on toilet paper.

“I have chosen this type of paper for my two-week resignation as a symbol of how I feel this company has treated me, and ironically, how it is disposed of is where I feel this company is going,” the letter read.

