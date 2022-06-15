This three-word resignation letter will have you laughing

An amusing picture of a three-word resignation letter is going viral across the microblogging social media platform Twitter.

The people write lengthy letters about their experience in working with them and wish them the best for the future. A person took a different approach and got straight to the point.

“Bye Bye Sir,” the three words read.

Many netizens claimed to have been inspired by the way he bid farewell to the organization. Here’s how they reacted.

You have no idea how much this helped me!

I’ve been thinking about how I should tell my boss that I wanna resign and now I know what I gotta do! — RainytheStoryteller (@28thStoryteller) June 13, 2022

I was supposed to write one over the weekend and I’m seeing this now 😂😀 — Sakhe_Dlamini (@5Million_) June 12, 2022

Great. Was looking for something easier to take for my manager. Don’t want him to suffer — ℍ𝕒𝕩𝕛𝕒𝕩 (@iamharsh09) June 14, 2022

True story that. Keep it simple, direct. In labour court the judge told me in your resignation you state that you learnt a lot at your former employer, so they invested in you!!!! — J Hunt (@iccia81) June 13, 2022

Earlier, a person submitted a resignation letter which he had written on toilet paper.

“I have chosen this type of paper for my two-week resignation as a symbol of how I feel this company has treated me, and ironically, how it is disposed of is where I feel this company is going,” the letter read.

Comments