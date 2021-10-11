This video of father, son reunion after 11 years will leave you teary eyed

An emotional video has gone viral showing a man and his son reunite after 11 long years during which the former had been serving a sentence in Florida jail.

The video of the meet-up was shared by a Twitter handle named GoodNewsCorrospondent.

Father & son share beautiful reunion. This boy is surprised by his father after dad finishes serving his 11-year sentence.

(🎥:itsdaprince305)❤😭 pic.twitter.com/8Cw0UmBZMC — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 8, 2021

The clip shows Johnny Jasmin showing up at a restaurant to surprise his son Jahvon who, on seeing him, is taken aback and tries to contain his emotions.

Jahvon was at the eatery with his family members and didn’t know he was going to meet his father. Johnny quietly walks in and sits in a chair next to him as he is engrossed with the others.

The man silently picks up a menu card and pretends to read it, when Jahvon turns around and notices his father.

As the rest of the family looks on, the boy appears to be in shock. The father continues to smile before both of them tear up and embrace each other.

Since being shared, the video has been viewed more than one million times.

