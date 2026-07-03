‘This will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last dance’

Ahead of Portugal’s crucial World Cup clash against Croatia, Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, shared an emotional update that instantly sparked conversations across the football world.

“My information is that this will be his LAST DANCE.”

She continued: “From the information I have, Cristiano will say goodbye. Enjoy it while it lasts. It’s not today that he’s saying goodbye, but it’s soon… I believe this is his farewell. Enjoy it a lot.”

If Katia’s words prove true, the football world could soon witness the end of one of the greatest international careers the sport has ever seen.

Ronaldo, now 41, made his senior debut for Portugal in 2003 as an 18-year-old with dreams bigger than anyone could have imagined.

Over more than two decades, he transformed from a talented winger into the greatest player in Portuguese football history.

No player has represented Portugal more times. No player has scored more goals for Portugal. No player has carried the nation’s hopes across as many major tournaments.

From heartbreak in the early years to lifting international trophies as captain, Ronaldo’s journey has become inseparable from Portugal’s football identity.

As of his latest international appearances, Cristiano Ronaldo has recorded:

231 international appearances (Most in Portugal history)

145 international goals (Men’s all-time international goals record)

37 international assists

First player to score in six different FIFA World Cups

Many of these records may stand for decades.

Although club football brought him countless titles, Ronaldo also achieved historic success with Portugal. He captained the side to UEFA Euro 2016 success, following a 1-0 victory over France. Then he concurred the UEFA Nations League 2019, and then in 2025.