Thomas Markle left reeling after Charles meets Archie, Lilibet

King Charles III enjoys a rare private reunion with his youngest grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the rift between Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas Markle, remains as distant as ever.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, news of the British monarch hosting the Sussex family at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire is likely to leave Thomas Markle feeling “devastated.” While King Charles got the opportunity to spend time with seven-year-old Archie and five-year-old Lilibet, Thomas Markle has yet to meet either of his grandchildren in person.

“He is likely… To feel devastated at the recent news. The breach with Meghan is highly unlikely ever to be repaired,” Fitzwilliams noted in an interview with the Daily Express.

Seven-Year Rift Shows No Signs of Thawing

The fallout between the Duchess of Sussex and her father dates back to May 2018, shortly before her wedding to Prince Harry. Thomas Markle, a former Hollywood lighting director, was involved in a controversy surrounding staged paparazzi photos in Mexico. Following health complications, he did not attend the royal wedding, where King Charles (then the Prince of Wales) walked Meghan down the aisle instead.

Since then, public commentary and media interviews from Thomas Markle have deepened the divide. Despite previous public appeals from Thomas expressing a desire to reconcile and meet his grandchildren before his health declines further, royal commentators believe the relationship remains beyond repair.

The contrast between the two grandfathers comes amid reports of a private gathering between King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Sussex family. The quiet visit at Highgrove marked the first time the King had seen Archie and Lilibet in person since the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

While Buckingham Palace has kept details of the meeting private and no official photos were released, royal watchers view the gathering as a meaningful personal gesture by the King to stay connected with his California-based grandchildren-leaving Thomas Markle on the outside of a family dynamic he continues to long for.