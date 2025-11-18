Thornton reflects on his decade-long marriage to Angelina Jolie

Actor Billy Bob Thornton recently reflected on his marriage to Angelina Jolie, which lasted from 2000 to 2003, during an interview with Rolling Stone published on November 17.

Though they were divorced, Thornton emphasised their enduring friendship, stating, “Angelina and I had a great time together, that was one of the greatest times of my life. She and I are still very, very close friends”.

Thornton described their breakup as “really civilised”, attributing it to their differing lifestyles. He noted that at the time of their friendship, he was the more famous partner, and the intense media spotlight surrounding celebrity couples created significant stress. He humorously recalled how their revelation of wearing vials of each other’s blood was exaggerated, saying, “We each had a little locket…but by the time it’s over, we’re vampires”.

While their marriage ultimately did not last, Thorton, who has been married six times, joked about his approach to relationships, saying, “At least I was trying”. Jolie has often echoed similar sentiments about their past, previously stating, “I still love him dearly and think the world of him” and expressing no regrets about their time together.

The amicable relationship reflects a trend among former couples who remain friends post-breakup, demonstrating that connections can endure beyond romantic ties.