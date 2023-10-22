Thousands attend first pro-Palestinian rally in France capital

Thousands of people attended the first pro-Palestinian rally in the France capital Paris on Sunday demanding an end to the Israeli massacre in Gaza.

“Israel assassin, Macron complicit” and “No peace without decolonisation” were among the slogans at the demonstration in the Place de la Republique square in eastern Paris, called by a left-wing collective, AFP reported.

It came after a court overturned a police ban on a similar rally in the capital on Thursday.

“We managed to convince the judges that we are defending human rights,” lawyer Dominique Cochin told the crowd.

Foule très importante sur la Place de la République à Paris en soutien à la Palestine.#Palestine #Israel #Hamas #Gaza pic.twitter.com/Icnt32Kf4r — Luc Auffret (@LucAuffret) October 22, 2023

Police estimated that 15,000 people attended the rally Sunday, while organisers counted 30,000.

Roughly a thousand people also marched in the southern city of Marseille.

At least 4,651 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the Hamas attack inside Israel with more than 14,000 wounded.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed.

Montreal rally

Moreover, thousands of people rallied in downtown Montreal to show solidarity with the Palestinians as Israel bombs Gaza for more than two weeks, Al-Jazeera reported.

The protesters called for an end to Israel’s bombardment, lifting of the siege on Gaza, and freedom for the Palestinians.