Thousands attend JI’s Gaza Solidary March in Lahore

LAHORE: Thousands of citizens have attended Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Gaza March in Lahore to show solidarity with Palestinians in besieged densely populated strip and occupied West Bank suffering from the aggression of the Israeli occupation forces, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) organised the Gaza Solidarity March at Lahore’s Punjab University (PU) Campus Bridge today which was attended by thousands of citizens including women and children. The massive public event was addressed by JI Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq, politicians and clerics.

Protestors chanted pro-Palestinian slogans and demanded an end to Israeli aggression in Gaza.

While addressing the Gaza March, JI Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq said that the innocent children of Gaza were waiting for the help of Muslim countries amid Israeli bombardment.

He slammed rulers of the Muslim countries for doing nothing for the relief of Palestinians except making tall claims. He also criticised that the rulers of the Muslim countries did nothing in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit except for consolation.

“A dead resolution was passed in the OIC summit, ineffective to provide any relief to the Palestinians and stop inhumane actions of the Israeli occupation forces.”

He lauded the Western nationals including the United Kingdom (UK), France, Australia, Ireland, United States (US) and Canada for showing solidarity with the Palestinians. Haq said that the French people forced their government to change its narrative through a powerful campaign.

“The people of Australia and Canada have also exhibited solidarity with Palestinians. I also thank the people of Ireland, Washington and London for raising strong voices for Gaza.”

The JI Pakistan Ameer said that the massive rally was a ‘message of death’ to the enemy. “Israel is an evil state created by the imperialist forces. Palestinians have never accepted Israel and they are standing firmly against the occupation forces.”

He said that Israeli people are also protesting against Benjamin Netanyahu. Our public event gives a message to Gaza that they are not alone and we are standing side-by-side in this Jihad.”

Sirajul Haq slammed the Pakistani rulers, saying, “I wanted to see the prime minister, chief minister, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) politicians in this march but the political personalities are currently busy lobbying in Balochistan and Sindh [for the forthcoming general elections].”