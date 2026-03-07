Thousands of Americans evacuated from Middle East on charter flights, State Department says

The United States ‌has completed over a dozen charter flights and evacuated ​thousands of Americans from ​the Middle East since last ⁠week, the U.S. State ​Department said on Saturday.

The ​Trump administration has faced criticism over its planning and initial assistance ​to U.S. citizens trying ​to leave the region since U.S. ‌and ⁠Israeli strikes on Iran began last Saturday, with the Iranians responding with attacks on ​neighboring ​countries, ⁠sparking airspace closures.

The State Department said ​it was boosting charter ​flight ⁠and ground transport operations in the region as ⁠security ​conditions allow.