Thousands protest Israeli President Herzog's visit to Australia

SYDNEY: Thousands gathered across Australia on Monday to protest the arrival of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who is on a multi-city trip aimed at expressing solidarity with Australia’s Jewish community following a deadly mass shooting last year.

Herzog is visiting Australia this week following an invitation from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the aftermath of the December 14 shooting at a Hanukkah event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach that killed 15.

The visit has attracted the ire of some people in Australia, who accuse Herzog of being complicit in civilian deaths in Gaza. Pro-Palestine groups have organised protests in cities and towns across the country on Monday evening.

In Sydney, thousands gathered in a square in the city’s central business district, listening to speeches and shouting pro-Palestine slogans.

“The Bondi massacre was terrible but from our Australian leadership there’s been no acknowledgement of the Palestinian people and the Gazans,” said Jackson Elliott, a 30-year-old protestor from Sydney.

“Herzog has dodged all the questions about the occupation and says this visit is about Australia and Israeli relations but he is complicit.”

There was a heavy police presence with a helicopter circling overhead and officers patrolling on horseback. About 3,000 police personnel will be deployed across Sydney during Herzog’s visit to the city.

Some Jews oppose the visit.

The Jewish Council of Australia, a vocal critic of the Israeli government, released an open letter on Monday signed by over 1,000 Jewish Australian academics and community leaders, urging Albanese to rescind Herzog’s invitation.

POLICE DEPLOY SPECIAL POWERS

Authorities in Sydney have declared Herzog’s visit a major event and have been authorised to use rarely invoked powers during the visit, including the ability to separate and move crowds, restrict their entry to certain areas, direct people to leave and search vehicles.

The Palestine Action Group organising the protest failed in a legal challenge in a Sydney court on Monday against restrictions placed on the expected demonstration.

“We’re hoping we won’t have to use any powers, because we’ve been liaising very closely with the protest organisers,” New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Peter McKenna told Nine News on Monday.

“Overall, it is all of the community that we want to keep safe … we’ll be there in significant numbers just to make sure that the community is safe.”