Kumail Nanjiani joins hands with Mandy Moore for ‘Insidious’ prequel

Pakistani-American actor-comedian, Kumail Nanjiani and Hollywood star Mandy Moore are coming together for the next film of the ‘Insidious’ franchise.

As per an exclusive report from a foreign-based media outlet, ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ star Kumail Nanjiani and Mandy Moore of ‘This Is Is’ have locked the deal for the sixth instalment of the horror franchise called ‘Thread: An Insidious Tale’.

Reportedly, ‘Thread’, which examines ‘everyday people caught up with demonic entities’, will not be a continuation of the current series, and rather a spin-off.

It will be the story of a husband and wife, played by Nanjiani and Moore, who ‘enlist the help of a spell to travel back in time, such that they can prevent the death of their young daughter’.

The ‘Moon Knight’ creator Jeremy Slater is on board for his debut direction, while, the Australian filmmaker, James Wan (of ‘Conjuring’ and ‘Insidious’ universes) will serve as producer.

As for the film series, ‘Insidious’ grew in popularity among the fans of the horror genre, owing to its supernatural themes and thrilling storylines. The franchise which debuted in 2010 with ‘Insidious’ also includes ‘Insidious: Chapter 2’, ‘Insidious: Chapter 3’, ‘Insidious: The Last Key‘ and the upcoming ‘Insidious: The Red Door’.