Threats to Sheikh Rasheed: Lal Haveli’s security tightened

RAWALPINDI: The police tightened the security of Lal Haveli, residence of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed, following a threat call for former interior minister, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Rawalpindi police received a threat call on Central Police Office (CPO) official number, informing them about a possible attack on Sheikh Rasheed. The caller identified himself as Irshad Ansari.

The police have apprised the former interior minister’s nephew – Rashid Shafiq – of the ‘threat call’ and tightened the security of his residence, Lal Haveli.

Rashid Shafiq, in a statement, said that a case of threatening call was being registered in Civil Lines police station. Meanwhile, the police also launched an investigation into the matter.

Earlier in September, Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed claimed that he received a ‘threatening call’ on his residence Lal Haveli’s landline number.

The AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed filed a report of the call at Kohsar Police Station. The former Interior Minister provided the number who threatened him over the call. ‘Have filed a complaint against the threat call, informed relevant officials too’ Sheikh said.

