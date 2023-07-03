Three abducted minor girls recovered from Karachi

KARACHI: Three minor girls who were abducted on Monday, were recovered from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the minor girls were allegedly abducted from the premises of the police station Soldier Board on Monday.

Police officials said that a case was registered under the abduction act at the Soldier Board police station.

The FIR stated that the three minor girls were abducted from Adam Square Soldier Market Number Two. The recovered minor girls include 12-year-old Noor, 14-year-old Ayesha, and 13-year-old Maheen.

Police further said that it seemed as if the girls left their home intentionally. they were recovered by tracing the mobile location.

Earlier, a newborn girl was abducted from Jinnah Hospital Karachi, leading a strong protest against the hospital administration.

The baby girl belonged to Mohammad Ismail, a resident of Yusuf Goth, who was born yesterday and kidnapped by an unidentified woman.

As per the details, the mother of the newborn took a nap during which an unidentified woman deceived the security guard by impersonating the relative of the victim and kidnapped the baby girl.

The family members staged a protest against the hospital administration, demanding a transparent investigation of the kidnapping.