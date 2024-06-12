Three ANF personnel martyred in Jhelum encounter

JHELUM: At least three Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel were martyred in a shootout with suspected drug traffickers at Turkey toll police, Jhelum, ARY News reported.

According to police, the suspects were traveling from Rawalpindi to Lahore on GT Road when they were intercepted at the toll plaza.

The suspects opened fire on the ANF team after they were stopped, resulting in the martyrdom of three personnel, including Head Constable Gulzar, Zeeshan, and Mazhar.

The police have arrested one suspect, while two others fled the scene and hid in the nearby hills.

Police officials stated that the vehicle used by the suspects has been taken to the Dina Police Station for further investigation and a search operation is underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) managed to recover over 391 kg drugs and arrested 18 accused while conducting seven operations across Pakistan.

The ANF spokesperson said that 195.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of four suspects rounded up in two operations near Lakpas Toll Plaza Mustang.

In an operation, 57.6 kg opium and 70.8 kg hashish were recovered from five suspects including a woman arrested in two operations at Sangjani Toll Plaza Islamabad.

34 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of four drug smugglers netted in Hyderabad while 18 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects held in G-15 Islamabad.

15.6 kg hashish was recovered from three accused arrested from Haripur.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.