Three arrested in Bahauddin Zakariya Express gang-rape case

MULTAN: The three accused involved in the alleged gang rape of a woman on board the Bahauddin Zakariya Express have been arrested, who would be handed over to Karachi police.

According to details, DS Railway Multan Hammad Hassan Mirza has claimed that the three accused named in the Zakaria Express gang-rape incident were arrested.

Hammad Hassan Mirza said that the accused were arrested from Samundari, Jahanian and Shorkot. The arrested accused will be handed over to Karachi police for further investigation.

Hammad Hassan said that with the help of a private company manager, the investigation of accused Zohaib and Zahid is underway while the third named accused Aqib will also be interrogated.

It may be recalled that a Karachi woman was allegedly gang-raped by two ticket-checkers and their in-charge on board the Bahauddin Zakariya Express.

A case had been registered against the suspects on the complaint of the woman by the Karachi City Station police.

According to FIR, the incident occurred on May 27 when the victim, who hails from Karachi’s Orangi Town, boarded the train from Multan railway station for Karachi.

The FIR stated that the woman passenger purchased an economy class ticket for Karachi and when the Bahauddin Zakariya Express reached Rohri station, two ticket checkers and their in-charge allegedly lured her into a trap of offering a seat in the AC bogie.

The ticket checker – Zahid– and their in-charge, identified as Aqib, took the victim to an AC compartment of a bogie where they gang-raped her and fled the scene.

