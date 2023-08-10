Three arrested for oil theft bid in Karachi

KARACHI: Three persons have been arrested for a bid to steal oil from a petroleum company’s oil pipeline, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Shah Latif Town police has filed a case on the complaint of the security in-charge of the pipeline in Pir Sarhandi Goth.

The police had informed the petroleum company about suspected activity in the vicinity.

“There were footprints and digging. When the pipeline was checked, there was a vacant plot adjacent to it,” according to the complaint.

“A tunnel of 20 feet length was dug at six feet’s depth upto our company’s pipeline. The accused wanted to steal furnace oil from the pipeline through the tunnel,” according to the FIR.

“When information gathered, we knew that the plot was owned by men namely Jahanzeb, Anar Gul and Gul Hassan Korai,” according to the complaint.

“The accused were trying to steal oil from our pipeline with the help of other accomplices”.

The police have initiated legal action after registration of the FIR and arrested three suspects.