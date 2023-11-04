22.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, November 5, 2023
Three bodies of Infants recovered from dumpster in Karachi

Nazir Shah
By Nazir Shah
Nazir Shah
Nazir Shahhttps://twitter.com/SsyedHhussain
Nazir Shah reports for ARY News as a crime reporter in Karachi, he tweets at @ssyedhhussain

KARACHI: The rescue officials have reportedly recovered the bodies of three newborn babies from a waste dump near Farooq Azam Mosque in the North Nazimabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The rescue officials stated that the three bodies – which were kept in three bottles – were dumped at a waste collection area near the mosque, meanwhile, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the police station.

The bodies of the infants – aged one month – were put in a shopper and pressed under the garbage while, an unknown person also put some soil over the shopper.

Prior to this incident, two premature infant bodies were found from a private hospital’s washroom in Karachi.

The authorities stated that the hospital’s personnel stumbled upon the premature babies’ bodies within a wastebasket inside the restroom.

The hospital’s management, situated in North Nazimabad, revealed that two women visited the facility, with one of them undergoing a pregnancy ultrasound.

Following the receipt of the lab results confirming twins, both women entered the hospital washroom. Subsequently, they spent several hours there and eventually rushed in a hurry, according to the hospital officials.

A case has been registered against the women at the Hyderi police station.

