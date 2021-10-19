Three brothers shot dead by neighbours over trifle in Lahore

LAHORE: Three brothers were allegedly shot dead by neighbours over a petty dispute in the jurisdiction of Lahore’s Shahdara Police Station, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Hafiz Tahir Mehmood, Tahir Masood and Hafiz Mohammad Zeeshan Yaqub.

According to police, they were allegedly shot dead by their neighbours on Monday over a petty dispute.

The complainant, Hafiz Tahir Mehboob, stated in the first information report (FIR) that his two brothers-in-law were visiting him from Muzaffarabad and had parked their car in front of Mehboob’s house.

According to FIR, as he came outside his home in the evening, he saw a boy named Ghulam Abbas sitting on the bonnet of the car and asked him not to sit there.

Later, Ghulam Abbas’ mother Rasheeda Bibi came out and started hurling abuses at Mehboob which lead to the exchange of words between both sides.

The complainant said that Rasheeda returned with her husband Asghar Ali, sons Raza Ali and Ghulam Abbas, and other relatives armed with lethal weapons.

Mehboob told police that his brother Tahir Mehmood opened the door at which Rasheeda ordered her accomplices to kill them all.

The suspect Raza Ali shot at Tahir Mehmood at which his other brother Tahir Masood came forward to shield him. However, the suspect Akram shot Masood in the abdomen.

When the third brother Zeeshan Yaqub came out, the suspect Asghar shot him in the abdomen. The suspects Hameed, Zain and others then opened fire, killing all three brothers.

Police have registered a case and arrested three suspects including a woman named Rasheeda.