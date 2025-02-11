Three cargo vehicles set on fire in different Karachi areas

KARACHI: Unknown miscreants set two trucks on fire Tuesday morning, carrying cargo, in Landhi and Korangi areas of the metropolis, reports said.

Later in the morning a container with cargo burnt near Al-Karam area of the city by unidentified persons.

Scores of unknown persons in a similar modus operandi in both incidents, in surprise early morning raids set the vehicles with cargo on fire and made their escape from the scene, police said.

“The truck set on fire in Landhi was carrying sugar bags, while the truck that was burnt in Awami Colony, Korangi had cargo of cement sheets,” officials said.

“No loss of life happened in arson incidents,” according to police.

Officials said that a search operation will be conducted to arrest the culprits.

The third incident of similar nature has been reported near Al-Karam area of the city, where unidentified miscreants set a container with cargo on fire. “Efforts being made to extinguish the fire,” officials said.