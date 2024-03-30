Three children dead in Bannu wall collapse incident

BANNU: In a tragic incident, three children died in wall collapse incident in the jurisdiction of Ghauri Wala police station Bannu, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the incident occurred in Muawia Kala where a wall collapsed due to torrential rains in Bannu district.

According to Rescue 1122, the tragic incident left three children dead whereas one other sustained injuries.

The rescue officials stated that the eight to ten-year-old children’s dead bodies have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

Earlier, at least six dead and four others sustained injuries when the roof of a house collapsed in Barmal Tehsil of South Waziristan.

Read more: 7 killed in Swat roof collapse incident

As per details, the incident occurred in the Ragzai area of Barmal Tehsil where a roof collapse claimed the lives of six including two children, a woman and three men.

The rescue sources said that four others of the family who got injured in the roof collapse have been shifted to the nearby hospital.

On March 4, at least seven people died and two others injured when the roof of their house collapsed in the Matta area of Swat district.

According to Rescue 1122, all bodies and injured were rescued from the rubble. The injured were to the nearby hospital.