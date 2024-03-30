26.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, March 30, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Three children dead in Bannu wall collapse incident

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

BANNU: In a tragic incident, three children died in wall collapse incident in the jurisdiction of Ghauri Wala police station Bannu, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the incident occurred in Muawia Kala where a wall collapsed due to torrential rains in Bannu district.

According to Rescue 1122, the tragic incident left three children dead whereas one other sustained injuries.

The rescue officials stated that the eight to ten-year-old children’s dead bodies have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

Earlier, at least six dead and four others sustained injuries when the roof of a house collapsed in Barmal Tehsil of South Waziristan.

Read more: 7 killed in Swat roof collapse incident

As per details, the incident occurred in the Ragzai area of Barmal Tehsil where a roof collapse claimed the lives of six including two children, a woman and three men.

The rescue sources said that four others of the family who got injured in the roof collapse have been shifted to the nearby hospital.

On March 4, at least seven people died and two others injured when the roof of their house collapsed in the Matta area of Swat district.

According to Rescue 1122, all bodies and injured were rescued from the rubble. The injured were to the nearby hospital.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.