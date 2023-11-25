Three children die in mortar shell explosion

KURRAM: At least three children were killed while five others sustained injuries on Saturday when a live mortar shell exploded in Lower Kurram Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kurram district, ARY News reported.

Five other children were critically injured in the devastating incident, which happened in a village area of Lower Kurram Tehsil.

The police said the children, all under the age of 11, were playing when they saw a live mortar shell at a mountain.

The children started pelting stones at the shell which exploded, killing three of them on the spot.

The injured children were shifted to district hospital for medical assistance, the police added.

Earlier in September, a woman and her four children died after a mortar shell struck their home in the North Waziristan tribal district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

Two other family members were critically injured in the incident, which happened in the Garyom area of the district.

A mortar shell hit the residence of a local tribesman named Noor Gul early in the morning. The sheer force of the impact claimed the lives of Noor Gul’s wife and four children, named Resham, Janshada, Mujahid, and Noor Kalam.

They perished on the spot as their room bore the brunt of the mortar’s explosion.

Two other children, who sustained critical injuries, were transported to a local hospital. Their condition was described as serious, and they were subsequently moved to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital in Bannu for further medical attention.