Three children electrocuted to death in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Three children were electrocuted to death by a live wire in Hyderabad’s Afandi Town, police officials said on Thursday.

“The children were guests in a wedding and were sleeping at the roof of the house in Afandi Town,” police said.

“A child was electrocuted from a live wire passing over the roof, two other children tried to save the child, were also electrocuted to death,” police said.

The deceased children were named Abdullah 14, Naveed 12 and 10-year Faizan.

The children had arrived from Shahdadpur to attend the wedding function,” officials added.

It is to be mentioned here that in recent rainfall in Karachi five persons were electrocuted to death. In an incident, a young man was electrocuted while working in Surjani Town area of Karachi. Separately, a man named Abdul Wali lost his life due to electrocution near a hotel in PIB Colony.

Authorities said that in Karachi’s Surjani Town Sector 7-A, a 12-year-old girl, Dua, died after suffering an electric shock inside her home. Meanwhile, an unidentified man was electrocuted on MA Jinnah Road.

In Ahsanabad area along Karachi’s Super Highway, a laborer died of electrocution during the rain.