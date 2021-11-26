Three children hit, killed by truck while crossing road outside Bahawalpur school

BAHAWALPUR: Three children were hit and killed by a truck while crossing the road outside their school in Bahawalpur, ARY News reported on Friday.

Rescue sources said that three children were struck by a truck while going back to their home after school. The incident took place near Musafir Khana police station.

The deceased children were identified as Aliza, Kiran and Irfan who were aged between 10 to 15 years.

The truck driver was also shifted to the hospital in wounded condition by the rescue team.

The relatives and residents held a protest following the death of the children. They said that the school administration should take responsibility to assist the children while crossing the road.

The protestors also demanded to register a case against the school administration.

