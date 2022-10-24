Three children killed in firing by dacoits

KOT ADDU: Three children have lost their lives in firing resorted to by dacoits in the vicinity of Saddar police station in Punjab’s Kot Addu city, ARY News reported on Monday.

Rescue sources said that the firing incident occurred during the robbery of a motorcycle. Rescue officials said that the children were playing in a wedding ceremony and were hit by the heavy firing from the dacoits.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) of the South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq constituted special teams to arrest the dacoits who mercilessly killed three minor boys in Kot Addu.

The AIG South Punjab also ordered to take strict action against the police officials for exhibiting negligence.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Inspector General (IG) Punjab police.

He directed the police department to immediately arrest the culprits involved in the firing incident.

