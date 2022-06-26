Three children killed, many injured in swimming pool wall collapse in Lahore

LAHORE: In a terrible wall collapse incident in Lahore, three children lost their lives and three others sustained injuries who were enjoying themselves at a swimming pool located in the Badami Bagh area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

At least six children were seriously wounded after a wall collapsed at the swimming pool. Police said that a boy had died on the spot, whereas, two more children succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Saqlain, Azhar and Dilawar. The injured children included Hamza, Sagar and Abdul Basit who have been sent to their homes from the hospital after giving medical assistance.

The affected boys were aged between 12 to 15 years. Police said that Azhar, 14, was a resident of Kasur Tabba Kalan who came to Lahore for spending summer vacations.

