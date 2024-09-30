Three dead as car plunges into gorge in Kohistan

KOHISTAN: At least three people lost their lives when their car fell into a deep gorge on Karakoram Highway in Lower Kohistan on Monday morning, ARY News reported.

According to Rescue 1122, the ill-fated vehicle on the way to Gilgit from Bajaur when reached near Khokiyal Jijal in Lower Kohistan, fell into a deep gorge after its driver lost control over the vehicle due to slippery road conditions.

Soon after receiving information, the team of Rescue 1122 reached the site and started its operation. Local people also joined the rescue activity and after some efforts, the dead bodies of three people were retrieved from the car’s wreckage.

The bodies were later shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Patan for medico legal procedure. Police said all the three people belonged to Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The dead were identified as Hayat Muhammad, son of Rehman Sayyed, Amanullah, son of Abdul Haq and Qari Abdul Majid, son of Abdur Rehman.

Earlier, at least 23 dead, one injured as a coaster carrying passengers plunged into a gorge near the Azad Pattan Pana Bridge in Rawalakot.

According to Commissioner Rawalakot, the coaster was traveling from Rawalpindi to Rawalakot when it met with the accident.

On August 19, at least seven labourers were killed when a vehicle plunged into a ditch in Chilas region of Gilgit Baltistan.

Seven labourers working at the Diamer Bhasha Dam were killed and one was seriously injured when their vehicle fell into a ravine near the Karakoram Highway.

According to the police, the labourers working at Diamer Bhasha Dam were travelling in a Mazda vehicle when it lost control and fell into the ravine.

The deceased were identified as Yousuf, Ehsanullah, Muhibullah, Sajjad, Sajjad, and Mujeebullah.