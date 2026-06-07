Three Dead, One Missing in Hawksbay and Korangi Drownings

KARACHI: Three separate drownings in two different areas of Karachi have claimed three lives, including those of two children, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Two of the incidents occurred at Hawksbay Beach, while the third took place at the Korangi Crossing Canal.

Rescue teams managed to save four other individuals across these incidents, though a search for one missing person is still underway.

According to details, two individuals drowned in separate incidents along the shoreline at Hawksbay Beach.

While one body has been retrieved, rescue workers are continuing their search to locate the second victim.

Meanwhile, in a separate tragedy at the Korangi Crossing Canal, two children drowned. Divers have successfully retrieved the bodies of both children from the canal.

Earlier, at least 223 people have been killed and more than 2,250 injured in traffic accidents in Karachi so far in 2026, many of which involved heavy vehicles such as trailers and water tankers.

The report revealed that at least 75 people were killed in accidents involving heavy vehicles. Such incidents have increased notably during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the report, trailers were the leading cause of fatal road accidents in the city, with 36 citizens losing their lives in trailer-related incidents between January and mid-March. Water tankers claimed 20 lives from January 1 to March 16.

The report further stated that two water tankers were set on fire by angry mobs at accident sites.

Bus accidents caused seven deaths, followed by Mazda trucks with eight fatalities and dumpers with four deaths. Fatalities caused by dumper accidents accounted for around three percent of the total deaths, the report added.

Overall, 223 people have died and more than 2,250 have been injured in various road accidents in Karachi so far this year. The victims include 161 men, 30 women, 23 boys and nine girls.