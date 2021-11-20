Three dengue fever patients die in Punjab in 24 hours

LAHORE: Three more patients of dengue fever died in last 24 hours, citing provincial health department ARY News reported on Monday.

“In last 24 hours 236 cases of mosquito-borne dengue hemorrhagic fever reported in Punjab”, the health department said in its report.

Most of the cases, 176, in the province were reported from provincial capital city of Lahore, health department said.

Moreover, 16 dengue fever cases were reported in Rawalpindi and nine cases in Gujranwala, according to the health department.

According to the report, overall 23,173 cases of the virus had reported across the province in this dengue season. Most of these cases, 16,810 were reported from Lahore alone, according to the report.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world.

These mosquitoes are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses. Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!