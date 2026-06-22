Three detained over tree-cutting in Karachi's Central district

KARACHI: Three persons have been detained over involvement in tree-cutting near the Buffer Zone People’s Chowrangi of the city, officials said on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner North Nazimabad filed a case against three accused at Taimuriya police station.

DC Central district Taha Saleem has said that the legal proceedings will be initiated against the detained persons after registration of the FIR against them over the offence.

He said no negligence will be tolerated over the tree-cutting, which is an environment-related crime.

The removal of old and mature trees have caused harmful environmental impact over the city, disturbing the ecological balance and negatively affected already aggravating climate change situation.

In January this year, City’s Mayor Murtaza Wahab had announced to register cases against those involved in cutting of trees, while taking notice of the tree cutting practice in the metropolis.

The mayor directed the KMC horticulture department to register cases against the culprits involved in tree cutting in the city.

“Tree cutting is a crime and no one will be allowed to remove the environment-friendly trees,” Murtaza Wahab said.

Those involved in tree cutting on KMC’s roads will be tackled sternly, he said.

Wahab said that his city administration is increasingly promoting tree plantation in Karachi. “Urban forests are also being cultivated in parks under the KMC’s mandate,” Mayor added.