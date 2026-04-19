Three die after 'consuming suspected juice' in Islamabad

Unconfirmed reports circulating on social media have alleged that three individuals have died within a 72-hour period in Islamabad after reportedly consuming juice, prompting questions over both the cause of the fatalities and the adequacy of the medical response.

According to details shared online, the deceased were aged 34, 19 and 22. All three individuals were initially taken to a public hospital after their health rapidly deteriorated.

It is further claimed that two critically ill patients were later transferred to the Capital Development Authority Hospital. One of the patients was reportedly in a relatively stable and potentially treatable condition upon arrival. However, despite medical efforts using the available resources, the individual could not be saved.

The reports have also highlighted concerns over the lack of postmortem examinations, which may have provided clarity regarding the exact cause of death.

The claims were first shared by a social media influencer on X, but authorities have yet to issue any official confirmation or findings from a formal investigation.

Earlier, a shocking revelation emerged in Punjab, where children were being served toxic liquids in the name of fruit juices.

Fraudsters were deceiving consumers by selling harmful products under the packaging of well-known brands, while the factory involved was unregistered and in clear violation of multiple laws.

In a joint operation, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and ARY News’ programme Sar-e-Aam raided a major facility that had been endangering countless lives. During the raid, alarming findings surfaced, showing that these juices were being sold in attractive and branded packaging designed to lure customers into buying without hesitation.