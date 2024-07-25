Five die in exchange of fire between two groups in Karachi

web analytics
Nazir Shah
KARACHI: Following an exchange of fire between two groups in Karachi’s Defence area, a total of five individuals lost their lives, ARY News reported on Thursday.

DIG South Asad Raza confirmed that a total of five individuals lost their lives while two others got injured after an exchange of fire between two groups in Karachi’s Defence Nishat Commercial area.

According to details, the deceased individuals were identified as Fahad Bugti, Naseebullah, Mir Mehsum Bugti, Mir Essa Bugti and Ali, meanwhile the two – named Mir Ali Haider Bugti, Qaim Ali – are severely injured.

Eyewitnesses to the incident reported that several people were injured during the violent altercation, while the vehicles belonging to both groups involved in the incident were also seen at the scene.

“The incident is currently under investigation,” stated DIG South Asad Raza. Authorities are working to uncover the circumstances leading to the incident.

