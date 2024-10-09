web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 10, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Three die in Jamshoro road accident

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI:  A tragic traffic accident occurred near Bolari on Jamshoro Road, resulting in the loss of three lives, ARY News reported citing motorway police.

A car traveling from Hyderabad to Karachi collided with a crash barrier, a Motorway police spokesperson said.

The impact caused the vehicle to overturn and catch fire. Three persons including two women and one man, lost their lives due to the blaze.

The spokesperson said that the motorway police officials including DIG and SP rushed to the scene and initiated rescue efforts. Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Earlier, at least four people including a woman were killed as a result of collision between a truck and a car on M5 Motorway near Pano Aqil area.

According to rescue officials, the car was going from Sukkur to Multan when it collided with the truck coming from the opposite side.

Soon after the incident reported, the rescue teams reached the site and shifted bodies and injured to THQ hospital for medico-legal proceedings.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.