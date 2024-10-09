Three die in Jamshoro road accident

KARACHI: A tragic traffic accident occurred near Bolari on Jamshoro Road, resulting in the loss of three lives, ARY News reported citing motorway police.

A car traveling from Hyderabad to Karachi collided with a crash barrier, a Motorway police spokesperson said.

The impact caused the vehicle to overturn and catch fire. Three persons including two women and one man, lost their lives due to the blaze.

The spokesperson said that the motorway police officials including DIG and SP rushed to the scene and initiated rescue efforts. Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Earlier, at least four people including a woman were killed as a result of collision between a truck and a car on M5 Motorway near Pano Aqil area.

According to rescue officials, the car was going from Sukkur to Multan when it collided with the truck coming from the opposite side.

Soon after the incident reported, the rescue teams reached the site and shifted bodies and injured to THQ hospital for medico-legal proceedings.