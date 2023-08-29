Three die in shooting incident at National Highway in Sibi

JAFFARABAD: Three persons were killed, and two others injured in a shooting incident at the National Highway, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Three people of Rojhan Jamali were killed in the shooting incident at the National Highway in Sibi,” police here said.

According to police people belong to Marri tribe were targeted, when they were traveling to Quetta.

“The injured and the dead bodies have been shifted to Sibi hospital from the crime scene,” police sources said.

Last year in January at least three people were killed and three others including the brother of a former chief minister of Balochistan sustained serious injuries after their convoy was attacked in Sibi city of the province.

According to police, the incident occurred at the Loni Road area when unidentified men opened fire on a vehicle, killing three people and injuring three others.

Brother of Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Barozai, the ex-interim Chief Minister of Balochistan, was among the injured as police said that Nawabzada Baru Khan Barozai has sustained critical wounds and was shifted to hospital for medical care.

“The attackers were hiding nearby and waiting for the vehicle,” the police said.