Three electrocuted as rain lashes Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: Three people including a toddler died from electrocution in separate incidents as rain struck Pakpattan, Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting rescue sources.

According to details, a 30-year-old youth lost his life after an electric shock in Sabzi Mandi area of Pakpattan, while a two-year-old girl received shock after she touched a power cable.

Separately in village 67, a 32 years old man lost his life after receiving electric shock.

Persistent rains in the catchment areas are triggering a rise in water levels in Sutlej and Chenab after another monsoon system hit the region during the past three days while flooding in Neelum River has wreaked havoc in the region.

The situation may worsen in the coming days as the Met Office has predicted more heavy rains in the coming which will automatically cause flash and river flooding in the tributaries of large rivers like Indus, Chenab and Jhelum.