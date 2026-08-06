KARACHI: Three policemen posted at the Gizri Police Station have been suspended after a viral video allegedly showed them taking a bribe from a couple they had stopped in the Clifton-Defence area.

The suspension came after ARY News reported on the incident, in which the viral video allegedly showed the policemen stopping a couple travelling towards Clifton and Defence and demanding money from them.

In the footage, one officer can allegedly be heard discussing taking Rs30,000 from the man while warning the couple that they could otherwise face legal action and be produced before a court the following day.

The action was taken by SSP South Mahzoor Ali following the circulation of the video, which prompted an official inquiry.

According to the suspension order, the suspended personnel are Constables Raja Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Ali and Fayyaz Hussain.

The officers have been directed to report to the Garden Police Headquarters Suspension Company until the completion of the departmental inquiry.

SSP South has appointed Defence SDPO Nisar Ahmed Qaimkhani as the inquiry officer and directed him to examine the viral video and other digital evidence.

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The inquiry officer has also been instructed to record the statements of the policemen and witnesses to determine responsibility.

The SSP ordered that the inquiry report be submitted within seven days, adding that further disciplinary action would be taken in light of the findings.