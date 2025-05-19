Three Indian proxy terrorists killed in Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces killed three terrorists belonging to Indian proxy in two engagements in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

“On 17-18 May 2025, three terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, so called Baloch Liberation Front, were killed in two separate engagements in Balochistan,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Gishkur, Awaran District, on reported presence of Indian sponsored terrorists.

The ISPR added that during the conduct of the operation,security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after an intense fire exchange, Indian sponsored Terrorist Younas was killed, while two Indian sponsored terrorists were injured.

In another engagement in Turbat City, Kech District, security forces successfully neutralized two Indian sponsored terrorists; Terrorist ring leader Sabr Ullah and Terrorist Amjad aka Bichoo.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed Indian sponsored terrorists, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorists activities against the Law Enforcement Agencies as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any terrorist present in the area, as security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts by Indian proxies at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.”