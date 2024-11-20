Three Karachiites lose life in road accidents daily

KARACHI: The roads of Karachi, the largest city of Pakistan, have become increasingly dangerous, with three people losing their lives daily due to accidents involving heavy commercial vehicles, ARY News reported.

According to a video report compiled by ARY News, the deteriorating traffic system in Karachi is contributing to a surge in fatalities, with precious lives being lost every day. Despite this alarming situation, the traffic police seem more focused on issuing fines and making arrests than on effectively managing the traffic flow.

Karachi, has the highest rate of traffic fatalities, with the Edhi Foundation reporting that three people die daily in traffic accidents, the majority of whom are motorcyclists.

Meanwhile, the traffic police appear to be more focused on issuing fines and managing “deals” rather than addressing the congestion on the streets. The city’s road network stretches over 10,000 kilometers, accommodating 6 million motorcycles, more than 2 million cars, and numerous commercial vehicles. However, the growing traffic problems and encroachments reflect the administration’s negligence, leading to severe consequences for the public.

Seventy percent of Karachi’s roads lack basic infrastructure such as zebra crossings, overpasses, and footpaths, further contributing to the risk of accidents.

According to the Karachi Traffic Police, industrial areas with heavy traffic are the hotspots for accidents. Reports indicate that most accidents involve motorcyclists colliding with trucks or cars, often due to reckless driving. Citizens complain that driving licences are often issued without proper regulations or checks, adding to the chaos on the streets.