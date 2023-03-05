Sunday, March 5, 2023
Three killed, 24 wounded in Chilas bus accident

CHILAS: At least three passengers were killed and 24 others including women sustained injuries when a bus plunged into a ravine near Chilas on Sunday morning, ARY News reported.

According to Rescue 1122, a bus en route from Rawalpindi to Skardu collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite side and plunged into a ravine. As a result, three passengers died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the injured and the bodies to a nearby hospital.

Earlier on Feb 7, at least 25 people had been killed and several others sustained injuries when a passenger bus collided head-on with a car on Karakoram highway near Kohistan Shatial Chowki in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chilas city.

The passenger bus – carrying 45 passengers – and the car fell into a ravine after colliding near on Karakoram highway near Kohistan Shatial Chowki. The collision resulted in the death of at least 25 passengers.

