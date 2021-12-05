Three killed, 25 hurt after school bus falls from GT Road bridge

JHELUM: A bus carrying students and teachers on a school tour has fallen from Jhelum-Dina bridge, leaving two female students and a teacher dead and 25 wounded in the horrible accident, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The school tour to Murree ended in a fiery after the bus full of school students and teachers fell of the bridge on GT Road on Sunday early morning.

Rescue 1122 officials told the media that two female students, one teach have lost their lives in the accident, whereas, 25 others sustained wounds.

The bus was carrying the school students and teachers from Lahore to Murree.

READ: EIGHT KILLED, SEVERAL INJURED IN JHELUM ROAD ACCIDENT

They said that the bus fell off the Jhelum-Dina bridge on a railway line after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The wounded persons have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, added Rescue 1122 officials.

Earlier in November, a school bus collided with a speedy dumper truck in Lahore, leaving nine students and a teacher injured in a dangerous accident.

The speedy dumper truck had rammed into the private school van on the Raiwind Road early in the morning.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!