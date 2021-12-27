Three killed during alleged police raid in Karachi’s Banaras

KARACHI: Three people were shot dead and two others injured during an alleged police raid in Karachi’s Banaras, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the Joharabad police team reportedly raided a house located in Banaras and met in exchange of fire.

The Pirabad police station officials said that the incident occurred due to an old dispute on the ownership of the house.

The deceased were identified as Shabbir, Yar Gul, and Abdullah. The Pirabad police station officials said they are investigating the matter that why Joharbaad police raided the area.

On the other hand, Salman Shah, brother of injured Iftikhar Shah while talking to journalists alleged that more than 12 armed men tried to enter their house to force them to vacate the premises.

Read more: Four cops arrested, booked over fake police encounter in Karachi

Two policemen were also with the armed men. Police have been in the news due to recent killings in the metropolitan city including the killings of a youth Arslan Mehsud and a factory worker in Korangi.

Thirty-three-year-old Wasif Riaz, a father of two, was shot dead in the jurisdiction of the Korangi Industrial Area police station, earlier this month. His family claimed that he was killed near his residence.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!