Three killed as cars collide near Sahiwal due to fog

SAHIWAL: Poor visibility led to the collision of 4 cars near Qadiurabad Toll Plaza in Sahiwal, killing three people and injuring five others, ARY News reported.

“Due to dense fog, many vehicles collided with each other near Qadirabad toll plaza,” the police said. The deceased also included women and children, police say.

On being informed of the accident, a team of Rescue 1122 reached the spot, provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to a nearby hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed grief over the unfortunate incident and sought a report from the authorities concerned.

He ordered legal action against the bus driver at fault for the accident and the provision of the best medical aid for the injured.

It is pertinent to mention here that foggy weather conditions and poor visibility continued to disrupt road operations across the country on Thursday.

