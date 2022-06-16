Three killed as heavy rain lashes Lahore

LAHORE: At least three people lost their lives and another three were injured as heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Lahore, causing disruption of flight operations at the airport and in power supply, ARY News reported.

According to details, a wall-collapse incident, reported in the Bank Stop area of Lahore, claimed the lives of the three people. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, rescue sources said.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Lahore airport were briefly suspended. A flight, originating from Sharjah, was diverted to Multan. Air Blue flight, PA413, reached Lahore from Sharjah.

However, Air Traffic Control did not allow the captain to land at Lahore airport due to massive wind storm, sources said.

On the other hand, heavy rain also severely affected Lahore’s power transmission system, with several feeders of the Lahore Electricity Supply Corporation (Lesco) having tripped. Power outages were reported in Mustafa Town and Education Town for four hours.

