Three killed, brother of ex-Balochistan CM injured in Sibi attack

QUETTA: At least three people have been killed and three others including the brother of the former chief minister of Balochistan have sustained serious wounds after their convoy was attacked in Sibi city of the province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at the Loni Road area when unidentified men opened fire on a vehicle, killing three people and injuring the same.

Brother of Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Barozai, the ex-interim Chief Minister of Balochistan, was also among the injured as police said that Nawabzada Baru Khan Barozai has sustained critical wounds and was shifted to hospital for medical care.

“The attackers were hiding nearby and waiting for the vehicle,” the police said.

Balochistan province has seen attacks on paramilitaries and others previously and recently a group of externally sponsored terrorists have opened fire onto a check post of security forces established in general area Tump, Balochistan to prevent the movement of these terrorists into built-up areas.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces responded with all available weapons, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses.

Two soldiers have sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly during the engagement. The martyred soldiers include Sepoy Naseeb Ullah, a resident of Kharan and Sepoy Insha Allah, a resident of Lakki Marwat.

The ISPR spokesperson said, “It is reminded that Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.”

