Three killed in attack over polio vaccination team in North Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Two policemen and a polio worker were killed as unknown gunmen attacked a polio vaccination team in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday.

The polio team was targeted in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan.

Following the incident, the anti-polio drive has been suspended as all the polio teams have been called off from North Waziristan district and the search operation has begun in the area.

Federal Health Minister, Abdul Qadir Patel has strongly condemned the attack on polio teams and paid rich tribute to the security forces and anti-polio workers for laying their lives for the future of the nation.

The minister also extended his condolence to the bereaved families and said the government will achieve the target of making Pakistan, a polio-free country despite all the challenges.

Read more: Five-day polio immunization campaign begins across Pakistan

On the other hand, KP chief minister Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned the killing of the polio worker and the security team of the polio drive.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the martyred souls and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Mahmood Khan directed for immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the attack on the polio team. He also expressed determination to deal with the culprits with iron hands.

Comments