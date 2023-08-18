25.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 18, 2023
- Advertisement -

Three killed in Karachi road accident

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: At least three persons, including a policeman, were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding car in Karachi late Thursday night, ARY News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Dalmia Graveyard in Karachi where a rashly driven vehicle hit a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot while one person was seriously injured and shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Shah Nawaz, Naseem and a police official Amees.

Last month, a man was killed while his wife and a minor girl sustained injuries in a road accident in Karachi.

The accident occurred near the shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA) in the Clifton area where a motorcycle fell into a pit, killing a man on the spot and injuring his wife and minor girl.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.