Three killed in Karachi road accident

KARACHI: At least three persons, including a policeman, were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding car in Karachi late Thursday night, ARY News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Dalmia Graveyard in Karachi where a rashly driven vehicle hit a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot while one person was seriously injured and shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Shah Nawaz, Naseem and a police official Amees.

Last month, a man was killed while his wife and a minor girl sustained injuries in a road accident in Karachi.

The accident occurred near the shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA) in the Clifton area where a motorcycle fell into a pit, killing a man on the spot and injuring his wife and minor girl.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital.