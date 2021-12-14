Three Lahore-bound flights diverted to Islamabad amid dense fog

LAHORE: Dense fog has badly disrupted flight operations at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International airport, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing well-placed sources.

As per details, three Lahore-bound international flights were diverted to Islamabad International airport due to dense fog at the Lahore airport. Visibility was reduced to just 600 meters at the runway.

ARY News learnt that flights coming from Sharjah, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi were diverted to Islamabad airport. Flight no PA-413 from Sharjah, ER-722 from Sharjah and PA-431 coming from Abu Dhabi were not allowed to land at the Lahore airport.

The flights were diverted to Islamabad due to low visibility and fuel shortage.

Lahore continues to remain top of the list of the world cities having worst air quality.

Despite scores of administrative steps taken by the city authorities and judicial monitoring of pollution, Lahore remained the most polluted city of the world with average 317 reading on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Maximum pollution with 471 reading on AQI was recorded at Kot Lakhpat, 445 in Model Town, 418 in Gulbarg and 346 at Township locality in Lahore today.

