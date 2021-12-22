WATCH: Three lions spotted chilling on road during jungle safari

We often go through roadblock situations in the cities due to multiple reasons, but roadblocks in the jungle safari are rare. In a video that has gone viral on social media a group of lions can be seen chilling in the middle of the road, causing roadblocks for the safari goes.

Tourists’ biggest attraction of a jungle safari is to see the animals live in the wilderness, but this attraction can turn into fear when you see the wild cats in the middle of the road.

A video that has resurfaced on Twitter shows three lions taking a nap on the road and stalling their vehicles. The video which has been shot at a safari in Tanzania, shows three lions taking a break and just casually lying on the road with their tails wagging.

Meanwhile, several safari jeeps are seen piled up behind them as the road has been blocked by the resting lions.

Needless to say, this incredible sight of lions just snuggling together is a moment that the tourists will never forget. A Twitter account called Buitengebieden shared the video and captioned it as, ”Roadblock in Tanzania..”

The video has gone viral with 1.2 million views, more than 6000 shares and several comments.

