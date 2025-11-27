Three London councils hit by cyberattack; networks and phone lines shut down

Three London councils responded to a cyberattack on Wednesday, prompting officials to shut down networks and phone lines and activate emergency plans.

The local government authorities for the London boroughs of Kensington and Chelsea and Westminster, which operate a joint IT system, issued a statement. They indicated their current priorities are to “protect systems and data, restore systems, and maintain critical services to the public.”

Westminster City Council covers major landmarks such as Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament, and 10 Downing Street. Security expert Kevin Beaumont identified the incident as a ransomware attack at a shared IT services provider used by all three councils.

Hammersmith & Fulham Council has also been affected by the cyberattack, according to its website. The councils, which offer public services such as housing, social services, and waste collection, did not specify the nature of the cyberattack or attribute it to a specific hacking group. They noted that an investigation is ongoing to determine whether any data was stolen.

The councils have informed the UK Information Commissioner’s Office as required by law, but have not confirmed if resident data was stolen. Hammersmith & Fulham told staff not to click links from Kensington and Westminster colleagues “until further notice,” suggesting compromised accounts. Hackney Council also warned staff about phishing attacks after receiving intelligence that multiple London councils were targeted.

Kensington’s website stated that the cause of the cyberattack has “now been established.” Still, the council will not release further details about the incident at this time due to an ongoing investigation with U.K. law enforcement agencies.