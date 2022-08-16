Three-member bench constituted to hear PTI prohibited funding case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday formed a larger bench to hear appeals against Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the Election Commission of Pakistan’s finding about PTI’s prohibited funding, ARY News reported.

According to details, the interim Chief Justice IHC Amir Farooq has formed a three-member bench to hear cases against PTI after the ‘Prohibited Funding case’ by the ECP.

The bench includes the interim CJ Justice Amir Farooq, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar.

The ECP bench said in its reserved verdict that prohibited funding against PTI had been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

Also Read: IHC forms larger bench to hear PTI prohibited funding case

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

Comments