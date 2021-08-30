3 men die of thirst after being abandoned by human smugglers in Chagai desert

CHAGAI: Three men died of thirst after being abandoned by human smugglers in a desert area in Balochistan’s Chagai district, reported ARY News.

The deceased persons, residents of Punjab’s Gujranwala and Sargodha districts, were trying to illegally cross into Iran through Balochistan for onward journey to Europe in search of greener pastures.

Rana Zahid, brother of Sajjad, one of the deceased persons, told ARY News that his brother along with seven other relatives were illegally travelling to Iran.

A human smuggler abandoned ten persons, including his brother, in a desolate area on August 5 on being denied more money than he had previously agreed on, he added.

Three of them died while searching their way out of the desert area amid sweltering heat, he lamented, adding he doesn’t have money enough to bear travel expenses to bring his brother’s body from Dalbadin.

The body of Bilal, one of the deceased persons, was found in a desert area on the Pak-Iran border.