Three more electrocuted in Karachi amid heavy rain spell

KARACHI: At least three people have been electrocuted in Karachi, in yet another unfortunate turn of events following a heavy spell of rain in the city on Monday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, two people were electrocuted in the Garden’s Shoe Market area while another man died of electrocution in the Bilal Colony area of Korangi.

It is pertinent to mention here that parts of Karachi submerged on Monday after heavy rainfall hit parts of the city on the second day of Eidul Azha, further exposing the tall claims of the provincial authorities who imposed a rain emergency to deal with the situation.

The city received a heavy spell of rain on Monday morning in Korangi, Saddar, Nipa Chowrangi, People’s Chowrangi, Superhighway, and other parts of the city.

According to the Met Office, the received at most rainfall-119.5 mm- at PAF Base Masroor during the last 24 hours, followed by 106.6 mm in Defence phase II, 56.2 mm in Orangi Town, 56 mm in Quaidabad, 49.8 mm at Old Airport, 46.5 mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 31.8 mm in Nazimabad, 29.6mm at Jinnah Terminal, 14.4 mm at Surjani Town, and 14.8 mm at University Road.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted widespread rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh From July 14 under a new weather system expected to enter the country through India’s Rajasthan by Monday.

According to the PMD’s advisory, a strong rain system will enter Pakistan from July 14, which is likely to gradually spread over central and upper Sindh.

In a statement, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said that the strong rain system is currently present in Eastern India and will enter Pakistan on July 14 from Rajasthan. Karachi would receive widespread rain till July 18 or 19, the PMD chief said.

